Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.