Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Gemini Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $179,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $775,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $866,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

