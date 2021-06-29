Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $996,000 in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $398,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $498,000.

Shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

