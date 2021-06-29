Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $971,000 Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 99,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.17% of TZP Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000.

Shares of TZPS stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

