Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Monashee Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERES stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. East Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

