Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Prospector Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSR. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $1,428,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $1,833,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $167,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

