Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

