Monavale (MONA) Price Tops $499.97

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $18,423.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $499.97 or 0.01407863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00407497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011086 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,113 coins and its circulating supply is 7,982 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

