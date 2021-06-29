Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 809,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $47,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

