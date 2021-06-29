Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 19,648 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 152.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

ABBV traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.16. 107,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.98. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.