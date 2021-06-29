Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,554 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,735. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $179.17 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

