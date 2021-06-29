Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Allakos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 71.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,724. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.59. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.92. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,711 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,413. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

