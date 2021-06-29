Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 825,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.14. 4,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,530. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

