Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 328,985 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after buying an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.93. 145,078 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.