Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 702 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $130.14. 10,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.76.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

