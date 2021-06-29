Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $273.64. 27,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,645. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.86. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

