MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,587 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.08. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

