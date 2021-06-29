MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $351,057,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in MSCI by 47.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MSCI by 30.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 699,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,187,000 after buying an additional 162,646 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MSCI by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after buying an additional 158,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.86.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $534.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.50 and a fifty-two week high of $535.82.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

