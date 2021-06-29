MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MTR stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. MTR has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75.

MTR Company Profile

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

