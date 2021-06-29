Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 512,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 610,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the first quarter worth about $324,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 13,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,110. Muscle Maker has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.