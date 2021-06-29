Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.