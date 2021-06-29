Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 76,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $483.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.88.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.59% and a return on equity of 56.02%. Research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIGA shares. TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

