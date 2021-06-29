Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $11,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,006,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

