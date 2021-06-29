Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,560,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,946,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,061,000 after buying an additional 36,596 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,329,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,635,000 after buying an additional 227,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of MSI opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.70. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $216.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

