Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 787.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,822 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

NYSE:VNT opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.