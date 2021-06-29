Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.91. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

