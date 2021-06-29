Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,133 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $45,120.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,095.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.35.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

