Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,314 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fate Therapeutics worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,209,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,250,000 after acquiring an additional 189,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 690,286 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FATE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,308 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

