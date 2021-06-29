Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,667 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in KBR by 29.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KBR opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

