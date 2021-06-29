Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post $167.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.70 million and the lowest is $165.99 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $93.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $675.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $657.10 million to $693.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $705.61 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $760.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,662 shares of company stock worth $5,024,747 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

