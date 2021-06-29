Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.55

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 8100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

