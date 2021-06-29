Name Change Token (NCT) Price Tops $0.0169 on Exchanges

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $716,282.26 and $108,691.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00056048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.88 or 0.00690720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039598 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,311,085 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.