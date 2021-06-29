National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$687.72 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CSFB set a C$16.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.42.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$16.85 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

