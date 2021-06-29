National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 66.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 328,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NYSE:NFG opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

