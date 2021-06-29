National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,151,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 59,111 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Twitter were worth $73,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Twitter by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

NYSE TWTR opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

