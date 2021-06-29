National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $83,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after buying an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,241,000 after buying an additional 269,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after buying an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

Shares of SHW opened at $272.49 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $184.34 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

