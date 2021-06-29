National Pension Service Sells 18,717 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,717 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Marriott International worth $59,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $354,414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,181,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,466,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.26 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of -144.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.