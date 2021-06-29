Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) vs. Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Head to Head Comparison

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Arko’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $1.04 billion 0.24 $20.01 million $0.89 12.34 Arko $3.91 billion 0.30 $13.19 million $0.14 66.43

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arko. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.50%. Arko has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.20%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.1% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.59% 11.04% 2.50% Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69%

Summary

Arko beats Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products consisting of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. As of December 03, 2020, it operated 160 stores in 20 states. The company also offers science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

