Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $560,041.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $26.72 million and $560,041.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 38% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004073 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00041444 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00035660 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,047,863 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

