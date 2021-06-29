NestEGG Coin Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $320,031.50 and approximately $605.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00024384 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006625 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001601 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin (EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

