Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGF. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period.

NSRGF stock opened at $126.13 on Friday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.61.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

