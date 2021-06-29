Nestree Market Capitalization Reaches $5.87 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $1.49 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,313.77 or 0.99909392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00032694 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

