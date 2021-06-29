NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,078,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,589 shares of company stock worth $2,953,978. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

