Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 286.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153,395 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.55% of Graphic Packaging worth $28,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.