Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $26.98 Million Position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,945 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco India ETF worth $26,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Invesco India ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000.

PIN opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Invesco India ETF has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.11.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

