Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $29,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

PRU stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.91. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.