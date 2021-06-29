Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 176,228 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,167,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 176,228 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $25,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of RBBN opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.