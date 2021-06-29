Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 30,742 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,742 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $27,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

