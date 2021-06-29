Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 73,564 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,564 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.53% of Everbridge worth $24,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.21. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

