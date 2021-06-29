New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Update

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,331,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NGCG stock traded down 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,304. New Generation Consumer Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.09.
About New Generation Consumer Group
