New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Update

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,331,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NGCG stock traded down 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,304. New Generation Consumer Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.09.

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Monster Marketing Group, Inc, develops, markets, sells, and distributes consumable products to consumers in North America. The company's Michelada division offers Michelada Mix under the Mucho Macho brand name; and VIP Spirits division offers liqueur infused vodka in various flavors under the Excuse brand.

